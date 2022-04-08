 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterloo Noon Kiwanis meet Tuesday

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will hold a noon luncheon Tuesday, April 12, at the Elks Lodge. Chris Clark from Hawkeye Community College will speak on the college's sustainable construction program.

Service minded individuals interested in improving the world through Kiwanis are welcome to join our Tuesday meetings. Call Larry Cain at (319) 231-9871 for the meeting RSVP.

