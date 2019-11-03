WATERLOO – A lettering artist from Waterloo is capitalizing on a chance to give school supplies to area teachers and students in need.
Joey Bearbower has partnered with the Kids In Need Foundation to donate a portion of his sales to raise money for classroom supply boxes for Dr. Walther Cunningham Elementary School first-grade teachers.
“My passion is creating unique, innovative artwork that empowers action and inspires you to become the greatest version of yourself,” he said.
During Bearbower’s two-week, online crowdfunding campaign that launches Tuesday and runs through Nov. 19 – https://igg.me/at/JOeyBearbowerArt, – he will donate 50% of his profit from sales to Kids In Need, which will then give supply boxes to Cunningham Elementary School based on the amount of sales. Boxes contain $500 worth of school supplies and cost around $200 at cost. They are expected to last at least one semester.
A 33-year-old Waterloo native and West High graduate, Bearbower spends his days as a full-time internet specialist at Community Buick GMC in Waterloo and a graphic design student pursuing his bachelor’s degree online, when he is not with his family, wife Nisa Bearbower, and their 4–year-old son, Jay, who recently began preschool.
But the early morning hours, beginning around 3:30 a.m. each day, he devotes to his art. Using pencil shavings, eraser bits and other stationary items, he meticulously joins tiny pieces to form alphabetical letters. The letters spell out short, inspirational phrases like, “Yes, you can” and “Trust your ability.” He then photographs the carefully crafted letters and digitally finalizes the photo with his graphic design skills. The finished product is a vibrant wall-hanging, printed so crisp it’s as if the paperclips and pencil parts are falling off of the wall.
A playful trick for the eyes, the decorations appear to have been made specifically for an elementary school teacher’s classroom, but Bearbower said that was not his initial plan.
“It was actually therapy for me. I was going through a tough time, you could say … in a tough spot. I had lost my job. … I just felt like I wasn’t doing anything special with my life, so it helped me personally to create this kind of art,” he said.
In 2017, he created his first of prints, the “Erase Series.”
“It really took off and got a lot of attention, and it was just me with a pencil erasing stuff,” he said.
He began adding other core school supplies, including staples, erasers and paperclips to create more phrases.
“I was just trying to be unique and do something that has never been done before,” he said.
This year, his art has been featured in magazines and on social media by Huffington Post, Buzzfeed, Adobe and Google. He has garnered 33,000 followers on his Instagram page, joey_bearbower. Much of the reward for Bearbower comes from customers who message him photos of themselves with Bearbower’s artwork, thanking him for helping them through a hard time.
“If I could make a difference in someone’s life like that, it just feels good,” he said.
He also realized many of his customers were school teachers, which led him to the Kids In Need Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides free school supplies to teachers and students in the U.S. In its 23 years, it has distributed more than $1 billion in supplies to kids and teachers who would otherwise go without.
“It’s amazing how far he has taken his passion,” Nisa Bearbower said. “This artistic journey has truly made him a better person, and I can tell he has learned so much.”
For the campaign, Bearbower said he will have some new products in addition to the prints, possibly including throw pillows, phone cases, T-shirts or mugs.
For more information or to view his products, go to https://joeybearbower.com/.
