WATERLOO — There’s a stigma surrounding mental illness, said Ruby Sisk, and it’s made worse by the fact there are fewer services now to help families than ever before.
“Particularly with African-Americans, that topic has been taboo for us — it’s one of the best kept secrets you find in a lot of black homes,” Sisk said.
Without services, their family members dealing with mental illnesses too often end up in jails and prisons — and the families of the ones they hurt also suffer.
“When people go that far to hurt others, there’s something wrong there,” Sisk said.
That’s why Sisk, a Waterloo native, wrote her master’s thesis at the University of Northern Iowa in 2010 on the subject of mental health and incarceration. Last year, she turned it into a book.
“Mental Illness of Incarcerated Population” was published in June by the self-publishing company Xlibris. It retails for $15.99 for paperback and $3.99 for an e-book.
The book is short — just 50 pages — but Sisk worked on it for six months, researching psychology and the Department of Corrections and talking to locals working in the field like David Goodson and Marvin Spencer.
Sisk found the populations most at-risk were adolescent boys from poorer backgrounds or without adequate supervision. When mental illness presented itself in that population, they were much less likely to get any help.
“When you have a lack of mental health involvement or guidance, basically they take that side of them that’s kind of deviant, and they kind of use it more,” Sisk said. “But really, I learned if you can catch it in their adolescent years before they become adults, that would help.”
When a person is ready for help, however, there is a lack of mental health services in the state — much different than Sisk remembers just 20 years ago.
“What you’re seeing out here is a lack of services provided, and I’m hoping legislators and politicians would say, ‘Hey, this is what we need, we need to get those programs back.’”
The book is available online at places like Amazon, Barnes and Noble and Xlibris.
