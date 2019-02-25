WATERLOO – The death of Eddie Randall, front man and guitarist for one of Iowa’s first rock ‘n’ roll bands, Eddie Randall and the Downbeats, has been announced.
The Waterloo native, 78, died in Mission, Texas, on Dec. 11, due to complications during open heart surgery. He is survived by his wife, Leann Smith Randall, formerly of Waterloo, and his three children, Brad, Troy and Richard, and five grandchildren.
Randall and the Downbeats were inducted into the Iowa Rock ‘N’ Roll Music Association Hall of Fame in 2000.
The 1958 graduate from East High School formed the Downbeats in 1956 with pals from East and West high schools Duane Conrad and Monty Tharp. Later, George Clark, Paul Buchanan and Ernie Klatt joined the group. The rock ‘n’ rollers became a popular touring act, signing with the William Morris Agency in Chicago and performing in ballrooms and clubs throughout the Midwest.
Clark, who played piano, described Randall as “a good guy. It was an exciting time for us. We played every weekend, every ballroom in the Midwest. I was 17 at my first show when we opened at Electric Park for the Everly Brothers,” he recalls. Clark, of Evansdale, is now the last surviving member of the band.
At a 1958 performance at Electric Park, legendary Buddy Holly handed over his guitar to Randall during the show. Dick Cole, a former Courier photographer and retired from Cole Photography, captured the moment on film.
Cole said he is saddened by Randall’s death, and recalls the Holly-Randall hand-over as “a pretty cool moment.” At a 2015 fundraising event with Clark at Electric Park Ballroom for the Iowa Rock ‘n’ roll Music, Randall re-created the moment with Buddy Holly impersonator Richie Lee. It was his last stage appearance with Clark. Randall and Clark also performed at a fundraiser in 2012 for the Mid-America Music Association. “It was sold-out – our biggest fundraiser ever because of Eddie Randall,” Cole said.
Randall and the Downbeats released their first 45rpm single, “Downbeat Rock/Fool’s Paradise” in 1957 on the QT label. Their later release, “The Story of Rock and Roll/Diana Lee,” was recorded at Chicago’s fabled Chess Studios and issued by ABC-Paramount.
They performed with such stars as Jerry Lee Lewis, Danny and the Juniors, Del Shannon, Conway Twitty and the Everly Brothers, as well as Holly.
When Holly was killed in the plane crash near Clear Lake on Feb. 3, 1959, the Downbeats were called to fill in at a show with Frankie Avalon and Dion and the Belmonts.
In an earlier interview, Clark said The Courier reviewed the show and said “Eddie Randall’s group stole the show.”
The band broke up in 1966, and Randall moved to California to play guitar with Del Shannon. That gig lasted about six months, and he remained and continued to play and tour with other bands. Randall and his wife later moved to Texas.
“Then I went to work for United Parcel Service, and I never looked back,” Randall explained in a 2012 Courier interview.
