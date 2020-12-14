Waterloo native pens children's book 'The Gritty Little Lamb'

WATERLOO – Among the books hitting the shelves this holiday season is a children’s book written by Cedar Valley native Dan Allbaugh.
The 1998 Waterloo West High graduate wrote “The Gritty Little Lamb,” released Nov. 23. The children’s book is available for purchase online through Amazon.
A third-generation John Deere employee, he toyed with the idea of being an author after several years of reading books to his little ones, Elliott, 5, and Andrew, 3. The married Waterloo native now lives in Urbandale and works in data analytics at Deere.
“It was a passion project for me. I thought it would be a fun experience,” he said.
Also a board game enthusiast, Allbaugh has passed on the love of playing board games to his children.
The main character in the book, Lambie, is inspired by his oldest son. Lambie loves board games but has a hard time losing. There is a game consistently played by Lambie throughout the book, and at the end that same game is available for readers to play.
The book is written for children but also their parents.
“Parents are the ones who have to read it and who ultimately are the ones who decide to purchase it,” he said.
The book is written in simple rhyme because those are the types of books Allbaugh most enjoys reading to his children.
He also wanted more meaning. He wanted to help instill the value of determination and that failure is not final. He wants kids to know their skills aren’t fixed and they can get better with practice.
“Somewhere along the way somebody told me that the trait most common among successful people is ‘grit.’ Whether it’s true or not, it is undeniably important,” he said. “When my kids say, ‘I can’t do it,’ I tell them that they ‘can’t do it yet,’” he said.
Allbaugh also knew it’s the pictures that really grab children’s attention. Through an online forum, he connected with Anil Yap, a college student and artist in the Philippines who agreed to take on the project.
Support Local Journalism
“We both learned a lot along the way,” he said. “He’s not only amazingly talented but he’s incredibly fast as well.”
As a native Iowan, Allbaugh wanted to have a setting that was meaningful to him personally. Barn illustrations feature a classic Iowa barn as well cornfields and the likeness of a John Deere tractor.
Allbaugh began working on the book in March as the state began to shutdown to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
He also included a few symbols that reference parts of Allbaugh’s life, also called “Easter eggs.”
The cat in the book is the Allbaugh’s family cat, and a photo of an air balloon is his aunt’s Wild Fire air balloon in Waterloo. Lambie plays with Magnatiles and marble runs, both toys his kids also love, and macaroni and cheese, his kids’ favorite meal. Allbaugh got permission from all companies to use the illustrations in his book.
“They’re nice touches to make it a little more personal and special to me,” he said.
The book launched last week on Amazon and has been gaining attention fast.
The book achieved the No. 1 new release status in the following Amazon categories: Early Learning Beginning Readers, Children’s Philosophy and Children’s Health and Maturing, and the No. 2 spot in Children’s Board Game Books.
Anyone with a Kindle is able to download the book for free until the end of the day. As of Friday, “The Gritty Little Lamb” climbed to the No. 5 spot on the “Best Seller’s Children’s eBooks.”
The book was also picked up through by the reading app PeeWee, where the user can read the story and send it digitally to little ones who can keep a copy of it forever, and received five stars from Reader’s Favorite.
“The Gritty Little Lamb” will soon be available anywhere books are sold.
1. "The Reckoning" by John Grisham
2. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens
3. "The Inn" by James Patterson
4. "Bloody Genius" by John Sandford
5. "The 19th Christmas" by James Patterson
6. "Outfox" by Sandra Brown
7. "The Guardians" by John Grisham
8. "Look Alive Twenty-Five" by Janet Evanovich
9. "The First Lady" by James Patterson
"The Boy" by Tami Hoag
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.