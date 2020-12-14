Waterloo native pens children's book 'The Gritty Little Lamb'

The book is written in simple rhyme because those are the types of books Allbaugh most enjoys reading to his children.

He also wanted more meaning. He wanted to help instill the value of determination and that failure is not final. He wants kids to know their skills aren’t fixed and they can get better with practice.

“Somewhere along the way somebody told me that the trait most common among successful people is ‘grit.’ Whether it’s true or not, it is undeniably important,” he said. “When my kids say, ‘I can’t do it,’ I tell them that they ‘can’t do it yet,’” he said.

Allbaugh also knew it’s the pictures that really grab children’s attention. Through an online forum, he connected with Anil Yap, a college student and artist in the Philippines who agreed to take on the project.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We both learned a lot along the way,” he said. “He’s not only amazingly talented but he’s incredibly fast as well.”

As a native Iowan, Allbaugh wanted to have a setting that was meaningful to him personally. Barn illustrations feature a classic Iowa barn as well cornfields and the likeness of a John Deere tractor.