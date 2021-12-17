Waterloo native opens Cedar Valley's first daiquiri bar, Daq King

WATERLOO — Tristan Ceaser lived in Houston for nine years after graduating high school, and quickly found a type of business he hadn’t seen back home in Waterloo: bars that revolve entirely around one particular drink — the frozen daiquiri.

“That was a big thing down there, and it was very new to me,” Ceaser said. “I was just going to different daiquiri bars with friends and family and just hanging out. It was always a good time.”

When he moved back to Iowa, he wanted to bring those good times back with him. This winter, he’s opened Daq King at the corner of Sycamore and East Fifth streets to see if his hometown agrees.

“There’s nothing like this in the Cedar Valley,” he said. “I thought this would be something different.”

A rum cocktail with sugar and citrus juice, daiquiris — particularly the frozen kind Daq King sells — are often thought of as a tropical, summertime drink. Daiquiri bars can be found in many places in the South and in warmer climates like Las Vegas.

But the concept seems to work here, too: The owners of Daquiri Factory, which opened in Rock Island, Ill., in 2004, have done so well they opened a second location in Davenport this year.

Ceaser tested his first four flavors with family and friends — blue raspberry, green apple, mango and strawberry — and soft-opened just before Thanksgiving. He said foot traffic has expanded each weekend, and to-go orders are a big part of his business.

“That was the real reason I jumped on it,” he said of Iowa’s new law this year making to-go alcohol permanently legal. He sells 16-, 24- and 32-ounce drinks to go, and hopes to eventually go up to a gallon of daiquiris.

“A lot of men come in and get daiquiris for their wives. Then, the wives will send them back to get more daiquiris,” Ceaser said.

The flavors can be made into individual daiquiris, mixed with each other (the Royal Flush drink mixes all four) or mixed with other ingredients to create unique offerings, like adding caramel sauce to the glass of a green apple for a caramel apple pairing, or candy to the top.

A third daiquiri-making machine, which will allow him to add two more flavors —- he’s thinking lemonade and a flavor of the week he’ll post to Daq King’s Facebook page — is scheduled to arrive this week.

But it’s not just daiquiris: Ceasar also has full-bar service, with liquor and mixers. His goal is to add a fourth machine by the summer to offer a virgin daiquiri option to nondrinkers, too.

“It’s new, and so far it’s been a good group of people that have been coming through,” Ceaser said. “Each night is just a great time, and that’s just how I want to keep it.”

A grand opening, complete with ribbon-cutting by Main Street Waterloo, is planned Saturday. Ceaser will have specials from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., with the ribbon cutting at 4 p.m.

“Daq King is a unique establishment and we are lucky to have them join us in downtown Waterloo,” said Jessica Rucker, executive director for Main Street Waterloo. “They have cultivated an unforgettable experience for visitors that makes an incredible addition to downtown.”

Ceaser anticipates Daq King will really get busy during the warmer months, and hopes to get a drink truck to take to summer festivals, too.

“I want for everyone to come and just experience it,” he said.

5 months for $5 Get 5 months of a Courier digital subscription for just $5 at https://go.wcfcourier.com/nov5

Love 4 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.