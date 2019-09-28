Waterloo native ordained bishop
DES MOINES (AP) — The Rev. William Joensen has been ordained as the 10th bishop to lead the Roman Catholic Diocese of Des Moines.
More than 1,500 parishioners witnessed the ordination Friday at St. Francis of Assisi Church in West Des Moines, the diocese’s largest. Pope Francis selected the 59-year-old Joensen, a Waterloo native, to replace former Bishop Richard Pates, who retired after holding the role for more than a decade.
You have free articles remaining.
In his inaugural address, Joensen addressed young people, saying that “some of the church’s actions in the past merit reproach” and that reproach of that by younger parishioners was to be expected. But he implored them to You are to “be open to the wisdom passed down from generation to generation.”
Joensen last was a priest in the Archdiocese of Dubuque, and has been serving as associate professor of philosophy and dean of campus spiritual life at Loras College, a Catholic liberal arts college in Dubuque.
According to a news release from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, Joensen was born in Waterloo on July 8, 1960. He studied at the Pontifical College Josephinum in Ohio (1984-1989), and later obtained a doctorate in philosophy from the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. (1995-2001).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.