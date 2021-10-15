Waterloo native invites community to breathe new life into former Walnut Street church

WATERLOO — Matthew Gilbert knows people are tired of hearing their input is valued, then having their ideas lost, warped and forgotten as private investors do what they want with an old building.

As an attorney who deals with such projects and a Waterloo native, he didn’t want that to be the fate of the former Faith Temple Baptist Church at 415 Walnut St. Before that, it was the Walnut Street Baptist Church, and after Faith Temple moved out the building has sat vacant and deteriorating for the past decade.

So Gilbert, now the community consultant for a coalition of groups looking to rehabilitate and reuse the former church, is setting out to do things differently.

“We’re not just doing your typical transactional, ‘Hey, come tell us your ideas and then go home and never come back,’” Gilbert said. “We need to invite them to the process and give them a place to belong.”

That community process begins Saturday evening with the “We Are Walnut! Waterloo Light Show,” an event Gilbert said will talk about the history of the church and surrounding community and possible ideas for its future.

Gilbert’s coalition is broad, including the property’s current owner, Habitat for Humanity; the surrounding Walnut Neighborhood Coalition and neighborhood association; the city of Waterloo; next-door Harvest Vineyard Church and the University of Northern Iowa’s Institute for Decision Making, among others.

Others who have been part of planning for Saturday’s event includes the African American Cultural Center, Waterloo East High’s I-JAG students, CUNA Mutual, the nearby Boys and Girls Club and the city’s Youth Art Team.

Several ideas for the large church building, which Gilbert says a feasibility study has found to be structurally sound, include an interactive museum, a performance venue, a literacy learning center, a community center and even housing. But Gilbert said nothing is set in stone.

“We didn’t want to keep having to answer that question, ‘What could it be,’ and the community never having the chance to be present to give their input,” he said.

It’s also personal for Gilbert, who attended nearby East High, boxed at a next-door boxing gym and attended the Boys and Girls Club.

“This neighborhood was such a part of my own growth and development,” he said. “There’s no place for the community, especially the Black community, to gather, to share intellectual thought, to continue to grow and develop together. ... We need a place for that.”

Gilbert estimates any project will need around $15 million to $20 million for the building’s rehabilitation and to fund programming that would happen inside.

He hopes families that live in the neighborhood, entrepreneurs, business owners and others who “care about Waterloo” come to Saturday’s event, which begins with food at 5 p.m. at the church with the light show from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

And he especially hopes to see people who have been “retraumatized by failed promises” at the event.

“I want you to come and feel refreshed, renewed energy,” Gilbert said. “This process is going to be a substantial one, but it needs to have a new energy to it, and I’m excited to be part of it.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.