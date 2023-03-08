WATERLOO -- Waterloo native Tally Mertes has been named to the Hy-Vee Hall of Fame.

Mertes, the district store director at the Applewood and 180th & Pacific Hy-Vee stores in Omaha, as well as the Omaha Fast & Fresh, was named one of the District Store Directors of the Year and the company's annual stockholders meeting.

Her Hy-Vee career began in 1989 at the Crossroads Hy-Vee as a part-time courtesy clerk.

She graduated from Waterloo West High School and earned an accounting degree from Hawkeye Community College and furthered her education at the University of Northern Iowa. She and her husband, Chuck, have one son.

