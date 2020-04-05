Waterloo native helps lead MIT face shield project

MIT and the company are donating the first 100,000 face shields.

Eighty percent of the first batch are going to Boston-area hospitals, EMS and firefighters, while some are heading to the West Coast and Louisiana. And a batch of shields will be finding their way to Waterloo.

“It might be due to my sister … who’s a great motivator and a great nurse,” Culpepper said. “I don’t like to think about her not having what she needs to do her job.”

Teresa Culpepper is a nurse at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. Martin Culpepper’s sister-in-law Jaime Culpepper is a local respiratory therapist who may also benefit from the face shields.

Culpepper’s journey from Waterloo to MIT started with his parents Martin and Terry Culpepper but was nurtured by his grandfathers.

“My grandfather owned I guess what you would call a junkyard,” he said. “My other grandfather had a place where you could work on cars in his garage.

“I was sort of the oddball because I loved to take things apart and tinker with them. When I took them apart I always just marveled at how complex they could be and all these things they could do, and I just always wanted to learn how to do that.”