Waterloo native among first health care workers in Iowa to get COVID-19 vaccine

DAVENPORT — A Waterloo native and the director of an urgent care clinic in Davenport was among the first health care workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer on Tuesday.
Dr. Robert Mixsell, the medical director and a physician at Genesis Convenient Care in Davenport, rolled up his sleeve to receive the first of two doses needed to be vaccinated against COVID-19 Tuesday morning.
His clinic will serve as one of two sites for Genesis employees in the Quad Cities to be vaccinated, and he was among the first front-line workers to receive the shot just minutes after it arrived from the airport just after 9 a.m.
“It’s a big relief, honestly,” said Mixsell. “It’s been such a long, dark year (that) it’s nice to actually have some light at the end of the tunnel and have some hope for a better year to come.”
Roughly 50 Genesis nurses and doctors we slated to receive the vaccine Tuesday. All people receiving the Pfizer vaccine will get a first dose to start and a second dose 21 days later.
Genesis took shipments of close to 1,000 doses in Iowa and another 500 in Illinois.
Mixsell noted none of Genesis Convenient Care’s staff have become “seriously ill” with COVID-19, but said the same couldn’t be said for the many patients they’ve seen as the coronavirus pandemic raged over the past nine months.
“Some of the stories that you hear just are kind of heartbreaking,” he said.
Now, with staff getting the vaccine, he at least won’t have to worry about staffing levels.
“I think it’s important to be an example and to show our fellow co-workers it’s safe, it’s effective and it’s an important thing for the community,” he said.
Mixsell was raised with four older sisters in Waterloo, and was a 1995 Waterloo Columbus High School graduate and University of Northern Iowa graduate, later getting his medical training at the University of Iowa, his mother, Judy Mixsell of Waverly, said.
She said her son doesn’t talk much about what it’s been like the past year at Genesis except to say, “I’ve never seen anything in my life like this, Mom.” Judy said Rob is also “chronically tired.”
“I know it’s been really awful for those medical people,” she said.
But she noted because of Rob’s advocacy for public health measures like wearing a mask, and his willingness to be the first to get the new vaccine, everyone in the family plans to be vaccinated as well.
“He’s just really a neat guy,” Judy said. “He’s our hero.”
For his part, Rob Mixsell told The Courier he can’t wait until his 80-year-old mother is able to be vaccinated, likely at least a few months from now. He noted in the last year he’s only seen her “for a total of about four hours,” and they’ve been unable to hug.
“It will be nice when that day comes,” he said.
5 ways COVID-19 hit home in the Cedar Valley in 2020
2020 will be remembered as the year the coronavirus upended nearly everything about our lives in the Cedar Valley. Staff writer Amie Rivers has been among those collecting stories about the damage that has been caused, and the hope we have for recovery.
A Northeast Iowa woman stuck on a cruise ship with confirmed coronavirus cases off the coast of California will disembark Monday with 3,500 other passengers into quarantine, her granddaughter confirmed.
As Black Hawk County's confirmed coronavirus case count has risen dramatically in the past week, workers at Tyson Fresh Meats -- many afraid of losing their jobs -- are sounding the alarm about working conditions and alleging their employer isn't providing information, allowing workers to come in with respiratory symptoms and otherwise covering up the presence of the deadly virus.
Reicks said he's appreciative of any help that would come his way. But, like many other industries upended from coronavirus, he has little indication of what the future may bring.
"It almost sounds silly to ask, 'What is important to you now?' Because 'coronavirus' is coming out of that."
"It's a horrible domino effect, and it's going to affect our economy in Black Hawk for a long time."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.