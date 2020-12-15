Waterloo native among first health care workers in Iowa to get COVID-19 vaccine

“Some of the stories that you hear just are kind of heartbreaking,” he said.

Now, with staff getting the vaccine, he at least won’t have to worry about staffing levels.

“I think it’s important to be an example and to show our fellow co-workers it’s safe, it’s effective and it’s an important thing for the community,” he said.

Mixsell was raised with four older sisters in Waterloo, and was a 1995 Waterloo Columbus High School graduate and University of Northern Iowa graduate, later getting his medical training at the University of Iowa, his mother, Judy Mixsell of Waverly, said.

She said her son doesn’t talk much about what it’s been like the past year at Genesis except to say, “I’ve never seen anything in my life like this, Mom.” Judy said Rob is also “chronically tired.”

“I know it’s been really awful for those medical people,” she said.

But she noted because of Rob’s advocacy for public health measures like wearing a mask, and his willingness to be the first to get the new vaccine, everyone in the family plans to be vaccinated as well.

“He’s just really a neat guy,” Judy said. “He’s our hero.”