WATERLOO — Adriane Carlson has been named the new associate director of student services, pending approval by the Waterloo Schools board of directors.

This is a new position at Waterloo Schools responsible for assisting with coordinating the student services office and supporting Sheena Canady, director of student services, in providing appropriate student assistance, activities, and support to prospective and current students.

“I am honored and excited to be coming back to the Waterloo Community School District to support the amazing students, families, and student services and district team,” said Carlson. “There are awesome things happening here and they are all focused on the very best for the students and district. I am thrilled to be able to be a part of it."

Named as one of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier’s 20 under 40 Award winners in 2018 and the 2016 Waterloo Schools employee of the year, Carlson is a well-known leader in the Cedar Valley. Currently, she is the regional director at the Iowa State Extension and Outreach in Ames.

Carlson graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a bachelor of arts in family services, followed by a master of arts degree in educational leadership from the University of Phoenix in 2014. She is also working toward her doctorate in education in organizational leadership with Grand Canyon University. Carlson worked at Waterloo Schools from 2012 to 2018 as a student services specialist II, a family support worker at Irving, and as an at-risk coordinator at Irving.