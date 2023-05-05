WATERLOO – Waterloo has been named one of the seven most charming cities in Iowa by WorldAtlas, an online geography resource.
The designation highlights Waterloo for its "unique blend of outdoor recreation, cultural attractions and historical sites" making it an "ideal vacation destination."
Points of interest mentioned include the Cedar River, Lost Island Waterpark, Grout Museum District and the John Deere Tractor & Engine Museum.
The other cities mentioned were Ames, Ankeny, Cedar Rapids, Council Bluffs, Dubuque and Iowa City.
