WAVERLY -- Melody Turnquist-Steed will be the featured organist at Wartburg College’s Bach’s Lunch organ recital series on Feb. 15.
The concert will begin at 12:30 p.m. in Wartburg Chapel. It will be preceded by a noon lunch and conversation with Turnquist-Steed in the Chapel Commons.
Turnquist-Steed, a music specialist at the Dr. Walter Cunningham School for Excellence, is an active recitalist and has performed at regional and national conventions of the American Guild of Organists and the International Trumpet Guild.
Her program will feature three pieces by Johann Sebastian Bach, as well as works by Johann Pachelbel and Johannes Brahms.
Bach’s Lunch attendees may bring a lunch or order one from Wartburg’s Den-Rittersaal by contacting Marcia Haugen, music department office coordinator, at marcia.haugen@wartburg.edu or 352-8300.
The series will continue March 15 and April 12.
