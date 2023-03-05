WATERLOO — The first phase of the municipal broadband buildout in Waterloo rolls out this year.

Southern Waterloo, near Fire Station 6 off of Ansborough Avenue, will be the first area to have a fiber backbone implemented beginning in the fall.

The backbone project, which connects 100 miles of fiber optic cable to over 100 sites across Waterloo, is expected to cost just more than $29 million.

After the backbone is set up, the fiber-to-premises portion of the project will connect broadband to homes in the city. That more extensive project is expected to cost about $86 million.

“This is the most significant project in Waterloo that has taken place for 100 years,” Andy Van Fleet, the chair of the Waterloo Telecommunications Utility board of trustees said. “This is that big of a project.”

After the first phase in southern Waterloo, northeast Waterloo will be next in 2024 and then northwest Waterloo in 2025, weather permitting.

In September, Waterloo residents voted to move forward with using $20 million in general obligation bonds for building a fiber network to support a municipal broadband utility.

Maggie Burger of Speer Financial said the city will not would use property tax levies to pay for the project. Speer Financial is the finance entity helping Waterloo with the project. Instead, the bond would be repaid with revenue from the broadband utility system.

More than 84% of residents voted “yes” and a total of 2,762 ballots were cast. That’s 6.57% of the registered voters in Waterloo.

“I think that’s significant that the citizens want their own fiber system,” Van Fleet said. “We don’t have to look very far to see how successful (Cedar Fall Utilities) has been, and this is modeled very similarly.”

Along with the $20 million bond, Van Fleet said, there are a lot of grant dollars to “take advantage of.”

The Waterloo City Council approved a $1.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration to construct a middle-mile network — the physical fiber optic infrastructure needed for internet connectivity. The EDA investment will be matched with $667,682 in local funds.

Van Fleet said there also is $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act money, $15 million in an outstanding grant application, $3 million from Waterloo Water Works, among others.

As Waterloo starts its project, a private company is starting to implement its own fiber network.

Metronet, based in Indiana, recently completed construction in the neighborhood around Crossroads Mall. Construction began in the fall and will continue for about two years.

Workers for Metronet will be digging and burying cable on the easements of Waterloo properties, but Van Fleet said this is not the city’s fiber. Those affected by Metronet’s construction will receive notices 30 days in advance. Flags will also be placed and Metronet trucks and employees may be around the neighborhood.

Van Fleet said Waterloo’s fiber is different from Metronet’s because it will be “ubiquitous” rather than “selective and strategic.”

“Our profit motives are different than incumbent industries,” Van Fleet said. “We’ll keep money here, and those dollars will stay local … If people utilize the system, it’ll be good for our community because we’ll have those dollars to build a better Waterloo.”

