Waterloo movie theater reopens Friday with social distancing guidelines

WATERLOO – The return of the movie theater experience at Marcus Theatres Crossroads Cinema will hit the Cedar Valley on Friday, Aug. 21.
At noon the Waterloo theater will reopen with some new releases, concession stands and updated health and safety measures.
Online ticket ordering will be available for those who prefer less contact. Masks will be required except when eating or drinking, and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the complex.
“The safety and well-being of our guests and associates will always be our top priorities,” said Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and CEO of Marcus Theatres, in a press release.
Guests should expect to be greeted by the Marcus Theatres “Movie STAR” approach, which incorporates updated health and safety measures and is in alignment with CDC guidelines: social distancing (S); thorough cleaning (T); app and website ordering of tickets, food and concessions for no-to-low contact interactions (A); and respecting each other by following these new protocols (R).
Along with Waterloo, 35 of the 91 other Marcus Theatre locations will reopen Friday, and on Aug. 28 about 30 more locations will reopen. The remaining theaters, including the Cedar Falls College Square Cinema, will open at a later date. Six of the company’s theaters currently are open.
As Marcus Theatres reopen, there initially will be a mix of classic content, plus new movie releases, including: “Unhinged,” a special 10-year anniversary re-release of “Inception” and “Words on Bathroom Walls” on Friday, Aug. 21; “The New Mutants” and “The Personal History of David Copperfield” on Aug. 28; and “Tenet” for Labor Day weekend.
Seating
Auditorium capacities will be reduced, and there will be two empty seats between groups for proper social distancing. Showtimes will be staggered to allow a limited number of customers in the theater at a time. Reserved seating will allow groups to sit together.
Cash or credit cards?
Cash will be accepted, but contactless payment, such as credit and debit cards, is encouraged.
Tickets
You can purchase tickets at the box office or order in advance on the Marcus Theatres app or at marcustheatres.com. Upon arrival, pre-purchased tickets will be distributed through a ticket ripper stand. Box offices will still be open with plexiglass.
Concession
Popcorn, soda and candy will be available. Food orders may be placed before arriving at the theater and retrieved at the designated pick-up area. Concession stands will be open for those who prefer to order onsite.
Coming soon
Marcus will start by showing movies that were popular when theaters closed, such as “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Bad Boys for Life” and “Jumanji: The Next Level.” Retro classics will also be shown. Tickets will cost $5 and will return to standard pricing once new movies are released.
For more information, go to www.MarcusTheatres.com/reopening.
