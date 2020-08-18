Waterloo movie theater reopens Friday with social distancing guidelines

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – The return of the movie theater experience at Marcus Theatres Crossroads Cinema will hit the Cedar Valley on Friday, Aug. 21.

At noon the Waterloo theater will reopen with some new releases, concession stands and updated health and safety measures.

Online ticket ordering will be available for those who prefer less contact. Masks will be required except when eating or drinking, and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the complex.

“The safety and well-being of our guests and associates will always be our top priorities,” said Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and CEO of Marcus Theatres, in a press release.

Guests should expect to be greeted by the Marcus Theatres “Movie STAR” approach, which incorporates updated health and safety measures and is in alignment with CDC guidelines: social distancing (S); thorough cleaning (T); app and website ordering of tickets, food and concessions for no-to-low contact interactions (A); and respecting each other by following these new protocols (R).