CALMAR -- Two people on a motorcycle were injured after officials say a group of motorcycles didn't notice a vehicle making a left turn.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office said Dennis Osmundson, 70, of Calmar, was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox northbound on Highway 52 just before 1 p.m. Saturday when he slowed and indicated he was turning left.

A group of four motorcycles was also traveling northbound on Highway 52 behind Osmundson's vehicle but did not notice Osmundson was making a turn, according to the sheriff's office.

The first motorcycle in the group avoided Osmundson's vehicle and ended up in the west ditch, according to the sheriff's office. The second motorcycle, a 2017 Harley-Davidson driven by Daniel Redding, 67, of Waterloo, struck the driver's side of the Equinox.

Redding was taken to an unspecified hospital by helicopter, while his unidentified passenger was taken by ambulance to Winneshiek Medical Center in Decorah, according to the sheriff's office.

No citations were issued in the crash.

Damage to Osmundson's Equinox was estimated at $21,000.

