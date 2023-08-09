WATERLOO — A residential real estate brokerage corporation named Waterloo as the most affordable place to live in Iowa.
Seattle-based corporation Redfin, which operates in 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada, ranked Waterloo as the most affordable because the median home sale price is $145,000.
Redfin said the median home sale price in the state is $309,000.
The company listed the city’s distance from Cedar Rapids, recreational activities, museums, local shops and restaurants as its attractions.
The top nine most affordable places to reside in Iowa are:
- Waterloo
- Davenport
- Cedar Rapids
- Sioux City
- Council Bluffs
- Des Moines
- Dubuque
- West Des Moines
- Iowa City
