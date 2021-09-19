Waterloo midwives aim persuade expectant mothers to get COVID vaccine

WATERLOO -- When a patient showed up already in labor, and a swab test revealed she was positive for COVID-19, the woman's "jaw dropped," said certified nurse midwife Katherine Parker Bryden.
"She said, 'How is that possible?'" Parker Bryden, who works at MercyOne Waterloo, said. The woman stayed home, she insisted. But she also wasn't vaccinated for coronavirus, so Parker Bryden pointed to her boyfriend and asked if he was going to and from work; he was, the woman said.
That positive diagnosis, to Parker Bryden, is worrisome enough for those who aren't pregnant -- even among asymptomatic people, long-haul COVID is still a real threat. But for those who are trying to deliver a healthy baby, who already have compromised immune systems from that effort, they're 22 times more likely to have a premature birth, 14 times more likely to require intubation and 15 times more likely to die than those who aren't pregnant and get COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"You don't know who's going to get really sick and who's going to skate by," Parker Bryden said.
Though hesitancy to getting the COVID-19 vaccine has certainly been a problem for certain segments of society, nowhere is it better illustrated than in the pregnant population in the U.S., less than a quarter of whom have been vaccinated. Those are similar numbers to what Cedar Valley midwives are seeing from their own patients.
Sandy Lewis, a certified nurse midwife at UnityPoint Health-Waterloo, said she doesn't wade into political arguments, but instead points out the risks of getting COVID are far higher to both parents and child than risks from getting the vaccine, which can actually pass on some immunity to a newborn.
"I really try to stay behind the science, so I point them in the direction of what science is saying," Lewis said. "I say, you know, there are a lot of very very smart scientists that have come up with these. Almost every governing body of any medical institution has said, 'Yes you should get it.'"
The problem has been in the messaging, which this spring advised pregnant people to "get it if they want it," which didn't inspire much confidence in the vaccine, Lewis said. In August, that guidance changed to "recommended."
"I had conversations with people who were like, 'I just don't want to be told what to do,'" said Parker Bryden. "This didn't have to be that way -- it didn't have to become a power struggle or a referendum on people's freedom. It could have been framed in a way to keep people safe and healthy."
So that's exactly how Lewis and Parker Bryden have been framing it to their expecting patients, in the same way they take care of them throughout pregnancy: Here is the best way to keep you and your baby safe from miscarriage, stillbirth, preeclampsia and more.
"Look at what the science says, on reputable websites -- not just what your friends say on Facebook," Lewis said. "Pretty much all science says is to get the vaccine and get it early in pregnancy, and if you're wanting to become pregnant, get it before."
But if you're already pregnant, the sweet spot for passing along immunity to your baby is between 20 and 36 weeks, Parker Bryden said. Studies also show the immunity boost can be passed along during breastfeeding.
Though vaccine numbers are low right now, the midwives remain optimistic they'll reach a few people -- and save a few lives in the process.
"It takes time, but it's totally worth it to talk to people, because sometimes it's information they haven't heard before," Parker Bryden said. "You never know what's going to be the thing that tips people to get it.
"Just making it as apolitical as possible and making it about people's health and wellbeing -- that's all you can do," she added.