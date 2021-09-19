Waterloo midwives aim persuade expectant mothers to get COVID vaccine

Sandy Lewis, a certified nurse midwife at UnityPoint Health-Waterloo, said she doesn't wade into political arguments, but instead points out the risks of getting COVID are far higher to both parents and child than risks from getting the vaccine, which can actually pass on some immunity to a newborn.

"I really try to stay behind the science, so I point them in the direction of what science is saying," Lewis said. "I say, you know, there are a lot of very very smart scientists that have come up with these. Almost every governing body of any medical institution has said, 'Yes you should get it.'"

The problem has been in the messaging, which this spring advised pregnant people to "get it if they want it," which didn't inspire much confidence in the vaccine, Lewis said. In August, that guidance changed to "recommended."

"I had conversations with people who were like, 'I just don't want to be told what to do,'" said Parker Bryden. "This didn't have to be that way -- it didn't have to become a power struggle or a referendum on people's freedom. It could have been framed in a way to keep people safe and healthy."