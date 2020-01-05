{{featured_button_text}}
Major Quentin Hart

WATERLOO — Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart will host a ‘Together We Can’ faith breakfast in celebration of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

The public and clergy are invited to join faith leaders for a morning of encouragement and inspiration from 8 to 10 a.m. Jan. 20 at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.

Comments will be made by Waterloo clergy from a variety of faith backgrounds. The keynote message will be given by the Rev. Quovadis Marshall of Hope City Church.

Believe Waterloo, a fund established by Hart at the Waterloo Community Foundation, will award its first grant to the Waterloo Youth City Council at the event. The fund supports programs, initiatives and groups that enhance and improve access, quality of life in Waterloo.

The event is sponsored in part by CUNA Mutual Group and the Believe Waterloo Fund. Tickets for the event are $20 and can be obtained by contacting the Mayor’s office at 291-4301 or by email to Mayor@Waterloo-IA.org.

