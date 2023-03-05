Editor’s note: This column by Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart is part of the Courier’s annual Progress Edition.

America’s first Black Congresswomen, Shirley Chisolm, once said, “You don’t make progress by standing on the sidelines, whimpering and complaining. You progress by implementing ideas.”

I am a mayor of action, who like Chisolm feels the urgency of these times to make a difference for the people of our community. I encourage city of Waterloo staff, council and community partners to have the same action-oriented mentality.

Collectively, we’ve been actively working on the transformation, innovation and reclamation of our neighborhoods, infrastructure, services, and amenities to be a “Community of Opportunity” for all residents.

Over the past year, we’ve seen transformative projects that will forever change the landscape of this community: the $30 million reconstruction of University Avenue, $22 million reconstruction of Park Avenue and 11th Street bridges, $10 million Shaulis Road reconstruction, over $13.2 million dollars in street reconstructions and overlays, and the new $100 million Lost Island Theme Park.

We’ve worked hard to properly honor our veteran community with the creation of the Veterans Way Art and History corridor along Fourth Street. The newly remodeled Waterloo Convention Center will feature the new Sullivan Family Memorial Plaza.

Soon, the Cedar River Lighting Experience will light up the Fourth Street pedestrian bridge, illuminate the river below, and colorful beckoning towers will draw locals and visitors to experience Waterloo.

We are already seeing benefits of these investments with large conference and event bookings.

Transformational projects like these create jobs, increase tax revenue and attract business, visitors and new residents. Without question, we are witnessing an unprecedented time of transformation in this industrious city.

When it comes to innovation, the city of Waterloo/Waterloo Fiber Utility will construct a $120 million fiber network this summer to provide internet access, phone and cable. In September 2022, more than 88% of Waterloo voters supported using $20 million toward this project. The goal is to connect residents with the Waterloo Fiber Utility Network this fall. This timeline is bold and aggressive, but we will make it happen. Watch for more information from Waterloo Fiber Utility.

Through a competitive application process, the city of Waterloo was selected as one of five cities to participate in the Honeywell Smart City Accelerator. This aggressive initiative will help Waterloo strategically plan our technological future, build capacity to fund transformational initiatives and build on the innovative, cost saving and revenue generating technology being implemented by our Public Works departments.

In addition, Waterloo was also selected to an elite leadership program providing top level staff with world-class training through the Bloomberg-Harvard Leadership Consortium.

We have seen the increase of Black and female-owned businesses through grassroots leadership and tireless advocacy from new organizations like 24/7 BLAC, 1619 Freedom School for Literacy and African American Reshonda Young’s Bank of Jabez.

We actively work with these and other local partners committed to courageous acts of reclamation. There are many other incredible initiatives on the horizon, including All-In Grocery Store.

We are seeing millions of reinvestment dollars and increasing value coming into the Historic Walnut Neighborhood. Progress is due to the long-term community partnerships between the Walnut Neighborhood Association, Harvest Vineyard Church, Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity, Hawkeye Community College, LINK CCD, JSA Development and Central Holding Properties, plus a host of city departments and residents.

Similar partnerships are emerging in Church Row and other neighborhoods to elevate housing conditions and quality of life. It’s imperative that we find and support new models and other partnerships for community transformation like these and replicate their success throughout our community.

In 2032-24, we will continue to work with our philanthropy partners to remove barriers to achievement and economic mobility by making broadband, transportation, child care and safe and affordable housing accessible to everyone.

Future of Waterloo

In the last few years, we’ve faced a life-changing pandemic, natural disasters and Iowa legislative changes impacting city revenues. As a Community of Opportunity for all residents, we keep focused on the future, working to achieve the “8 Big Ideas” laid out in our 2030 Vision Plan.

In response to the great demand for indoor court space in the Cedar Valley, the Waterloo Development Corporation, the city and its partners are advancing construction of an indoor Hard Court Tournament Center in the heart of downtown Waterloo. Developing a facility of this type will allow families to stay in Waterloo and participate in youth sports tournaments. This is a major step towards achieving our Sportstown USA strategic goal.

Work has already begun on a beautiful marina and other improvements along River Road in downtown, making the river more accessible for water recreation. These enhancements, combined with the other projects along the river, will make the Cedar River at Waterloo a tourist destination and a great amenity for new and existing residents.

Crossroads Mall area redevelopment is also key to our strategic goals. The $32 million LaPorte Road Project completely reconstruct and transform this important retail and entertainment corridor from U.S. Highway 218 all the way to the intersection of Shaulis and Hess road. This project is funded in part with money from the federal government.

Recently announced, the Western Home-Island West development will be located in and around the KOA Campground in the Crossroads area. A new task force is forming to focus on amenities and attracting new investment like this to this area.

No area should be left behind.

It has been my promise since taking office that every resident will see progress in their area of the city. I am especially proud of the transformation at North Crossing (formerly Logan Plaza) where we’ve already seen more than $9.1 million in new investment from in partnership with Ben Stroh and UnityPoint Hospitals.

The improvements continue with the build-out of the retail-medical park, a senior center, child care center and a 180-unit residential project. These projects are truly removing barriers for those who need access to child care and affordable, quality housing.

Just a few blocks away, transformation of Gates Park has begun. This investment not only impacts this neighborhood, but is a recreation resource to families and individuals from across the Cedar Valley. The new basketball complex, soccer fields, splash pad and inclusive playground embody the virtues of inclusion.

I believe the impact of this renovation will be far greater than we can imagine. Let’s not forget, a new community swimming pool at Byrnes Park will continue the legacy of great aquatic programming in Waterloo.

Through the bold vision of many community leaders, the dedicated and creative work of city employees, the financial investment of our “true believer” partners and the encouragement and support of our residents, Waterloo is experiencing an amazing transformation.

And it is not just the locals who are noticing. Communities across the state and leaders from across the country are taking note of Waterloo’s progress and successes. They are coming to us for expertise and offering opportunities once reserved for the bigger cities.

It is truly humbling to see the magnitude of what we have been able to accomplish in the last few years. I am not paying lip service when I say, if it were not for the collaboration, investment and passion of local partners, it wouldn’t be possible.

In true spirit of Waterloo’s wrestling tradition, sometimes we need to be willing to respectfully wrestle with one another to get to where we need to be, knowing together we make each project stronger and the victories sweeter.

Photos: Annual Mayor Hart's Fun Run Fun Run 7 Fun Run 1 Fun Run 4 Fun Run 2 Fun Run 3 Fun Run 5 Fun Run 6 Fun Run 8 Fun Run 9 Fun Run 10