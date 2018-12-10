WATERLOO --- Mayor Quentin Hart has won this year's Salvation Army Mayoral Battle of the Bells competition for the red kettles.
When all the kettles were counted, Hart emerged victorious with $2,338.86, keeping the trophy in the city of Waterloo for the tenth consecutive year. Mayor Jim Brown of Cedar Falls raised $308.55.
“The Mayoral Battle of the Bells competition is one of the highlights of our kettle season each year. We are grateful for the ongoing support of our elected officials who keep this tradition going,” said Salvation Army Major Harold Poff.
The Salvation Army is entering the final two weeks of its annual Red Kettle fundraising campaign, which is lagging far behind its $631,000 goal. To date, $220,835 has been raised, putting The Salvation Army nearly $80,000 behind where it needs to be at this time of the month. The funds raised now account for 40 percent of The Salvation Army’s annual budget.
“We are praying for a surge in generosity these last two weeks of the kettles,” said Poff. “Admittedly, the shortfall is concerning. Such a large gap could require difficult decisions about our programs in the new year. There are many ways to give and ensure your gift stays in our community. Donations can be brought to us at 89 Franklin St. in Waterloo, mailed to PO Box 867, Waterloo, IA 50704, or made online at www.sawaterloo.org.”
Special gifts have begun showing up in red kettles here in the Cedar Valley. In the last two weeks The Salvation Army has received multiple 1-ounce silver coins. Additionally, on Saturday, a 1-ounce gold coin was dropped in the Red Kettle at the Waterloo Walmart.
While the Red Kettle campaign continues, The Salvation Army is also set to aid nearly 900 Cedar Valley residents with Christmas toys and food this week. Those families that registered for assistance in October will have the chance to pass through The Salvation Army's Toy Shop Tuesday and Wednesday, choosing toys for their children and receiving a food box complete with the makings for a Christmas meal. Christmas Assistance is one of The Salvation Army's longest-running services, dating back to the 19th century.
The Salvation Army is still in need of volunteer bell ringers. Those interested in volunteering can sign up for their preferred date, location, and time by visiting redkettle.volunteerlocal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.