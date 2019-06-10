{{featured_button_text}}
Clip art gavel

WATERLOO – A Waterloo massage therapist has agreed to surrender his license in connection with an investigation in to improper touching during sessions in 2017.

Under the agreement with the Iowa Board of Massage Therapy finalized last week, Chad Michael Gilson, 40, can apply to have his license be reinstated after a year.

According to the statement of charges and settlement, Gilson had unethical conduct involving improper sexual contact and had practiced after his license expired.

He allegedly touched a client’s breasts and brushed her vaginal area in June 2017. His license expired in September 2017, and in November 2017, he allegedly exposed a client’s breasts and grazed her genital area with his fingertips, records state.

He became licensed in Iowa in 2009.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

