Waterloo march protests Minneapolis killing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A peaceful march to protest the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Waterloo, according to a Facebook event titled “I Can’t Breathe! March for George Floyd!”

Protesters will meet on the grassy area on West Sixth Street one block from the bridge where there will be a short presentation. At 6:15, the protest will proceed over the Sixth Street bridge to the parking lot of the Waterloo Police Station. The Rev. Belinda Creighton Smith will lead a community prayer, followed by words from Rep. Ras Smith.

The march will then proceed to proceed to Lincoln Park in downtown Waterloo. Protesters are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

“We WILL march for George Floyd and ALL the many others that have been taken away innocently and unarmed by those who are supposed to protect and serve and also for our families who mourn loved ones without justice,” according to the Facebook post. “Those who have organized this event are in agreement with this being a peaceful protest. … Police presence will be there to help us and stand united with us.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0