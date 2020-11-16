 Skip to main content
Waterloo man's body found in southern Minnesota ditch
Waterloo man's body found in southern Minnesota ditch

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. — A body found in a southern Minnesota ditch was identified Monday as a Waterloo man.

The body of David Warne Sutter, 67, of Waterloo was found in a ditch along the 69000 block of 260th Street in Grand Meadow Township in Mower County, Minnesota, just before 3 p.m. Nov. 10, according to the Mower County Sheriff’s Office.

Sutter was identified Monday.

An investigation into Sutter’s manner of death is ongoing, according to the Mower County Sheriff’s Office, but officials have said there was no indication of foul play or “immediate concerns for public safety,” according to Sheriff Steven Sandvik.

Mower County lies on the Iowa border, just north of Mitchell County.

