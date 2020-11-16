Waterloo man's body found in southern Minnesota ditch

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. — A body found in a southern Minnesota ditch was identified Monday as a Waterloo man.

The body of David Warne Sutter, 67, of Waterloo was found in a ditch along the 69000 block of 260th Street in Grand Meadow Township in Mower County, Minnesota, just before 3 p.m. Nov. 10, according to the Mower County Sheriff’s Office.

Sutter was identified Monday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An investigation into Sutter’s manner of death is ongoing, according to the Mower County Sheriff’s Office, but officials have said there was no indication of foul play or “immediate concerns for public safety,” according to Sheriff Steven Sandvik.

Mower County lies on the Iowa border, just north of Mitchell County.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.