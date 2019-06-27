CLIVE — A Waterloo man has won a $30,000 lottery prize for the second time in seven months.
Matthew Schellhorn, 30, won the fifth of 144 top prizes available in the Iowa Lottery’s “Bonus Crossword” scratch game. He and his wife, Allison, purchased a couple of tickets at Yesway, 1976 Franklin St., in Waterloo.
“I scratched one and she scratched one,” he told officials Friday as he claimed his prize at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office. “She won a couple of dollars. I thought I won only $100.”
Schellhorn handed his ticket to his wife, who scanned it on her Iowa Lottery mobile app.
“She’s like, ‘No, no, you won a little bit more than just $100,’” he said.
Schellhorn, a lead at Green Line Polymers, also won a $30,000 prize on a “Merry Multiplier” ticket Nov. 19. He plans to use his winnings on home improvements.
“We just closed on a house and we were planning to do some remodeling,” Schellhorn said. “So we’re going to do a little bit better remodeling.”
Bonus Crossword is a $3 scratch game that features overall odds of 1 in 3.52. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.
