CLIVE — A Waterloo man has won a lottery prize of more than $28,000.
Matthew Dostart won a Jackpot Party Progressive InstaPlay jackpot prize. He purchased his winning ticket at the AMVETS Post 31, 706 Colleen Ave. in Evansdale, and claimed his prize of $28,407 on Jan. 24 at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
The Jackpot Party Progressive jackpot starts at $10,000 and increases with each ticket sold statewide until it is won.
InstaPlay combines features from instant-scratch and lotto games and gives players a new option with no numbers to pick, playslips to fill out or wait for a drawing. InstaPlay tickets are “scratchless” because they have no security coating that needs to be removed to determine the prize won. And rather than having supplies of tickets printed in advance like those in traditional scratch and pull-tab games, InstaPlay tickets are printed on demand from the lottery terminal.
InstaPlay games range in price from $1 to $10. For more information about these games, visit ialottery.com.
