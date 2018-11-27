CLIVE — A Waterloo man has won a $30,000 lottery prize.
Matthew Schellhorn claimed the fourth of nine top prizes available in the Iowa Lottery’s “Merry Multiplier” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at Kwik Stop, 515 Broadway St., Waterloo, and scratched it several hours later at home.
He claimed his prize Nov. 19 in Cedar Rapids.
Schellhorn, 29, said he plans to use his winnings to pay bills.
Merry Multiplier is a $3 scratch game. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit www.ialottery.com.
Nonwinning holiday scratch tickets can be entered into the lottery’s Fa la la Loot Play it Again promotion from now through Jan. 8 at 8:59 a.m. The promotion includes $125,000 in cash prizes, including a $20,000 grand prize. Tickets can be entered online or through the LotteryPlus mobile app. For rules and complete details, visit www.ialottery.com.
