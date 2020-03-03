Waterloo man wins $50,000 Lottery prize

Brice Wilson won the 43rd top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$50,000 Super Crossword” scratch game. He bought his winning ticket at Neighborhood Mart, 2100 Lafayette St. in Waterloo, and claimed his prize on Monday at the lottery’s regional office in Cedar Rapids.

The $50,000 Super Crossword is a $5 scratch game that features 48 top prizes of $50,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.51. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.