WATERLOO — A Waterloo man celebrated his 60th birthday in style Wednesday by claiming a $50,000 lottery prize.
“It’s a heck of a birthday present,” Thomas Ronemous told officials as he claimed his prize at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
Ronemous won a top prize playing the Iowa Lottery’s “Cash Line” scratch game. It was the 11th of 14 top prizes available in the game.
Ronemous, a respiratory therapist, purchased his winning ticket at New Star Liquor, 1625 W. Fourth St. in Waterloo, and scratched it later that day at home.
“The very first number I matched,” he said. “I usually don’t scratch off how much I win until I get through the whole card, but for some reason I did. I saw $50 and I thought I won $50, and I thought, ‘All right, cool, that’s good.’”
Then he spotted part of a zero. He kept scratching and was shocked to reveal the $50,000 top prize.
“I just sat there and stared at it. I’m like, ‘Are you kidding me?’” Ronemous said. “My wife works at another store that sells lottery, so I ran up there. I wanted to have them scan it to verify it because I was in total disbelief.”
He said his wife, Tonya, was just as excited as he was.
“I showed her the ticket and she took off running to the back to show her manager, and I’m like, ‘Wait a minute! That’s my ticket!’” he said with a laugh.
Ronemous said he plans to use his winnings to pay bills and possibly take a trip.
Cash Line is a $5 scratch game.
