Try 1 month for 99¢
Craig Cose

Cose

CLIVE — A Waterloo man has won a $50,000 lottery prize.

Craig Cose claimed the third of eight top prizes available in the Iowa Lottery’s “Extreme Cash Blast” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at The Snack Shack, 4335 Texas St., Waterloo, and claimed his prize Nov. 21 at the lottery’s regional office in Cedar Rapids.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments