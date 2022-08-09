Waterloo man wins $50,000 Powerball prize

CLIVE — A Waterloo man has won a $50,000 Powerball prize.
Michael Harper matched four of five white balls and the Powerball in the July 30 drawing. He was one number away from winning that night’s $178.8 million jackpot.
Harper purchased his winning ticket at Guddi Mart, 306 Byron Ave. in Waterloo, and claimed his prize Friday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
The winning numbers in the July 30 drawing were 4-17-57-58-68 and Powerball 12. The Power Play number was 3.
Players in $2 Powerball choose their first five numbers from a pool of 69, and another number – called the Powerball – from a separate pool of 26. The Power Play option is available for an extra $1 per play.
Iowa Irish Fest 2022
Irish Fest 1
Festivalgoers weave through the vendors on Fourth Street during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 2
Cedar Glen Pipes and Drums performs during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 3
John Baron of Madison, Wis. makes a throw in the Braemare stone throw during the Highland Games at the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 4
Lincoln Park is filled with people in lawn chairs as they watch the main stage entertainment during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 5
The Dublin City Ramblers perform during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 6
People watch the blacksmithing tent during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 7
Festivalgoers look for their family's place of origin on a map of Ireland during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 8
Festivalgoers watch the Highland Games during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 9
Festivalgoers watch as local children dance with members of the Trinity Irish Dancers on stage during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 10
Local children dance with members of the Trinity Irish Dancers on stage during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 11
The Trinity Irish Dancers perform during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 12
The Trinity Irish Dancers perform during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 13
The Trinity Irish Dancers perform during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 14
The Trinity Irish Dancers perform during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 15
The Trinity Irish Dancers perform during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.