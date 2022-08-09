Waterloo man wins $50,000 Powerball prize

CLIVE — A Waterloo man has won a $50,000 Powerball prize.

Michael Harper matched four of five white balls and the Powerball in the July 30 drawing. He was one number away from winning that night’s $178.8 million jackpot.

Harper purchased his winning ticket at Guddi Mart, 306 Byron Ave. in Waterloo, and claimed his prize Friday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.

The winning numbers in the July 30 drawing were 4-17-57-58-68 and Powerball 12. The Power Play number was 3.

Players in $2 Powerball choose their first five numbers from a pool of 69, and another number – called the Powerball – from a separate pool of 26. The Power Play option is available for an extra $1 per play.