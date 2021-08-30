Waterloo man wins $50,000 lottery prize on his lunch break

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man cut his workday short to claim a $50,000 lottery prize he’d won during his lunch break.

“I left work immediately,” Charles Jones said with a laugh Friday as he claimed his prize at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office. “I’m overwhelmed. It still feels surreal.”

Jones, 44, said he bought a few scratch tickets at Hy-Vee Gas, 2221 Logan Ave. in Waterloo. He was eyeing a different game, but decided at the last minute to purchase a ticket in the “Fab 5s” game, also.

“I started off buying three $2 scratch tickets, and I was like, ‘Wait a minute, let me get one of these $5 tickets, too,’” he recalled.

Jones quickly uncovered a winning symbol on the $5 ticket, but waited to scratch off the prize amount until he played the rest of the card.

“Then I went back to see what the prize was, and I was just – I couldn’t believe that I hit the max,” he said.

Jones won the game’s sixth top prize. He said he planned to use his winnings to pay bills and retire debt.

