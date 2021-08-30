 Skip to main content
Waterloo man wins $50,000 lottery prize on his lunch break
Waterloo man wins $50,000 lottery prize on his lunch break

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man cut his workday short to claim a $50,000 lottery prize he’d won during his lunch break.

“I left work immediately,” Charles Jones said with a laugh Friday as he claimed his prize at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office. “I’m overwhelmed. It still feels surreal.”

Jones, 44, said he bought a few scratch tickets at Hy-Vee Gas, 2221 Logan Ave. in Waterloo. He was eyeing a different game, but decided at the last minute to purchase a ticket in the “Fab 5s” game, also.

“I started off buying three $2 scratch tickets, and I was like, ‘Wait a minute, let me get one of these $5 tickets, too,’” he recalled.

Jones quickly uncovered a winning symbol on the $5 ticket, but waited to scratch off the prize amount until he played the rest of the card.

“Then I went back to see what the prize was, and I was just – I couldn’t believe that I hit the max,” he said.

Jones won the game’s sixth top prize. He said he planned to use his winnings to pay bills and retire debt.

Charles Jones

Jones

 Photo courtesy of Iowa Lottery
