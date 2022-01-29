 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterloo man wins $30,000 lottery prize

  • Updated
CLIVE — A Waterloo man has won a $30,000 lottery prize.

Pedro Gonzalez won the 108th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Bonus Crossword” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at Kwik Star, 506 W. Ninth St., in Waterloo, and claimed his prize Thursday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.

Bonus Crossword is a $3 scratch game that features overall odds of 1 in 3.52 and 144 top prizes of $30,000. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.

