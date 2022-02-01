 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterloo man wins $100,000 lottery prize

Salih Sinanovic

Salih Sinanovic of Waterloo won a $100,000 lottery prize on a ticket purchased at Hometown Foods in Waterloo.

 Iowa Lottery photo

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man has won a $100,000 lottery prize.

Salih Sinanovic won the second top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Supreme” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at Hometown Foods, 1010 E. Mitchell Ave. in Waterloo, and claimed his prize Monday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.

Supreme is a $10 scratch game that features eight top prizes of $100,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.15. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.

