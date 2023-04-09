EVANSDALE – In its heyday, the Pony Express fundraiser for Easterseals Iowa & Camp Sunnyside could count on around a dozen riders and horses making the trip across Northeast Iowa.

This year, there were no guests riding into Black Hawk County, no ponies and few volunteers. But there was one volunteer on the final stretch of the journey who wouldn’t have missed it for the world.

Held every year on Easter weekend to raise funds for Easterseals Iowa & Camp Sunnyside, a camp in Des Moines for children with disabilities, the route goes from Calmar to Evansdale then into Waterloo and Hudson. However, Past President Darrell Ludwig said it’s become increasingly difficult to find volunteers and horses in recent years, resulting in a ponyless Pony Express.

“We have normally had 12 to 15 horses and riders here along with … a horse-drawn trolley cart,” Ludwig said. “And because of the fact there are not as many horses as there used to be and different things just didn’t happen this year, it’s the first year I’ve never had at least one horse here.”

What Pony Express did have was retired John Deere engineer and longtime volunteer Larry Scura. Despite being born with cerebral palsy, Scura, 79, has been a part of the Pony Express team for 44 years. This year, a neck surgery kept him off his horse, but he wasn’t about to miss out on a chance to participate in any way that he could. With the saddle out of the question, he opted to ride shotgun in his van.

Growing up in upstate New York, Scura struggled with the symptoms of his condition. But while working in Virginia, he took up horseback riding. It was an experience that changed his life.

“I learned to do a lot more things with my hands, and my tremors reduced quite a bit,” Scura. “And I was much more comfortable doing other things.”

The lessons encouraged Scura to buy his first horse, and more than 50 years later he’s still riding. While the tremors have lessened, they remain a reality in his life, which can confuse a horse when he’s hold the reins. He compensates by riding with a special bridle that goes around the horse’s face instead of in its mouth, allowing him to guide the horse without confusing it.

Scura brought his love of horses with him to Iowa, and when he found out about Camp Sunnyside he saw a way to use his passion to give children the opportunities he never had.

“I did not grow up in Iowa, and basically I never had a camp like Camp Sunnyside to go to when I was a child, and I saw the facilities at Camp Sunnyside and it just blew me away,” Scura said. “And I heard about Pony Express and what it could mean to all these Iowa people, and my greatest honor then was to ride my horse for the people less fortunate than I am.”

Past President Bill Ludwig – Darrell’s son – has seen Scura’s dedication firsthand.

“Most of the horse people here know Larry,” Bill said. “He’s ridden horses for many years and is very much an influence to a lot of the people on … not making excuses on why you can’t do so something.”

While he couldn’t ride horseback this year, Scura said he has clearance to try to riding again, meaning that hopefully next year, there will be at least one pony on the Pony Express ride.

