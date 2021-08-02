Waterloo man remains hospitalized following motorcycle crash

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man remains hospitalized following a July 22 motorcycle crash.

Richard Rudd, 32, was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with serious injuries following the collision at the intersection of Wellington and West Second streets.

His condition wasn’t immediately available, but a GoFundMe.com fundraiser post set up by a family member said he was on life support with a brain bleed, broken pelvis, broken right forearm and other injuries.

According to the accident report, witnesses told police Rudd ran a stop sign at the intersection and collided with a Ford Taurus driven by Florence Williams of Waterloo at about 8:24 p.m.

Rudd was thrown from his motorcycle, and emergency workers found him unconscious and bleeding from the neck, the report states.

A passerby applied pressure to the neck wound until police and paramedics arrived on the scene.

Rudd was initially treated at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital and then flown to Iowa City by helicopter.

