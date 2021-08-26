Waterloo man reflects on accident, 50 years of surviving life-threatening burns

“I remember long nights, scary days and repeated operations to graft the huge wounds. I also remember his spirit, his courage and his indomitable will. I also remember that his wife and kids stood by him and helped him remember the reasons for the struggle and gave him support so he wouldn’t fail.”

Clabby recalled having to learn how to walk again after the accident, and even today, walking is becoming more difficult. These days he is not able to venture out into the hot weather because his sweat glands were damaged, leaving his body unable to cool itself.

But ultimately, he believes he would have been toast that day if he hadn’t been wearing a dual cartridge mask.

“If I hadn’t had that on, all I would have had to do was take a deep breath or a breath of any kind, and it would have fried my lungs, and I would have been dead within a very short time,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Moving forward In the weeks and months after the accident, it took Clabby an hour to get dressed in the morning. He couldn’t stand up by himself. His wife, Donna, bathed him and drove him places — all while taking care of their children.

The family describes her as a superhero.