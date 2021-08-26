Waterloo man reflects on accident, 50 years of surviving life-threatening burns

WATERLOO — After about 70% of his body was severely burned in a horrible accident in 1972, Richard “Dick” Clabby, 86, will celebrate the 50th anniversary of surviving it next month.
The half-century of living since that day featured lots of time with his family, including his late wife Donna of 66 years, and special moments, like a 1974 trip to Disney World that took the family’s mind away from the tragedy —- ones he was confident he’d live to experience.
“I never once thought I was going to die,” said Clabby, a 1953 East High School graduate who has lived in Waterloo nearly his entire life. He recently reflected on the accident, while sitting in an arm chair with family photos behind him from Donna’s 85th surprise birthday party.
The tragedy occurred Sept. 9, 1972, at the John Deere Waterloo Tractor Works Experimental Farm where engines were designed and equipment was tested. Clabby, then a supervisor at V.F. Clute Painting and Decorating, was stripping the room of old paint, and using a floor scrubber when the explosion happened. His three kids were 13, 15, and 17 at the time.
He turned the machine switch, and a spark ignited the paint fumes.
“There were yellow flames just dancing all over the place, and then boom, it exploded.”
“I went out into the hallway, and wasn’t knocked out or anything. I laid down on the cold, concrete floor and Steve Clute, the son of the owner, patted the flames off,” he said.
Another gentleman who worked for John Deere and happened to be a volunteer fireman had learned from a magazine that “flesh continues to burn even though there’s no flames,” Clabby said, so he found a metal coffee can, filled it up with water at the drinking fountain and poured it all over Clabby.
“Remember, all I have on is Jockey underwear. Everything else is burned off,” he said. “I was told I looked like a cherry. My skin was pink.”
He recalls being wrapped in gauze, “just like a mummy,” and eventually taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
“They didn’t have helicopters in those days,” he said.
He was listed in “severely critical” condition for six weeks, and remained at the hospital from Sept. 9 until a day or two before Thanksgiving.
A long road But after that, he spent time at the hospital, off and on, for three years. He underwent 28 reconstructive surgeries in total, and overcame repeated bouts of infection.
“Against all of the odds, he persevered and survived,” wrote Pat Kealy, one of the professionals at the hospital who Clabby credits for his survival and recovery, in a letter to the family on the 30-year anniversary of the accident. “He was an incredible patient, tough-minded, durable and determined to win back his life.
“I remember long nights, scary days and repeated operations to graft the huge wounds. I also remember his spirit, his courage and his indomitable will. I also remember that his wife and kids stood by him and helped him remember the reasons for the struggle and gave him support so he wouldn’t fail.”
Clabby recalled having to learn how to walk again after the accident, and even today, walking is becoming more difficult. These days he is not able to venture out into the hot weather because his sweat glands were damaged, leaving his body unable to cool itself.
But ultimately, he believes he would have been toast that day if he hadn’t been wearing a dual cartridge mask.
“If I hadn’t had that on, all I would have had to do was take a deep breath or a breath of any kind, and it would have fried my lungs, and I would have been dead within a very short time,” he said.
Moving forward In the weeks and months after the accident, it took Clabby an hour to get dressed in the morning. He couldn’t stand up by himself. His wife, Donna, bathed him and drove him places — all while taking care of their children.
The family describes her as a superhero.
“Mom stayed beside him absolutely every single day,” said the couple’s daughter Ann Satterlee. “She wasn’t a nurse. She learned it all right along with the people who were taking care of him.”
Dick and Donna were married for 66 years. She died earlier this year from complications of COPD and dementia. Oct. 25 is the 70th anniversary of their first date, a blind one at a drive-in theater in town.
Asked about one of the first times the family of five felt the accident had been put in rear view mirror, at least for a bit, Clabby, along with Ann and his son Dave, were in solid agreement: their trip to Disney World in December 1974.
“I’m not staying in home in this damn house for Christmas,” Clappy recalled Donna said. “We’re going to go do something because we haven’t done anything for two or three years.”
The two parents relaxed and sat in the back seat on the long drive there.
“We weren’t dealing with a hospital or bandages,” said Dave. “We were actually on a vacation.”
For Dave, the trip was a welcome diversion. He recalled having not been able to grasp the moment of the accident “until you walk in and all you can see are his eyes, and nothing but tubes, doctors, nurses, and machines.”
“It just about takes your breath away when you’re 15 years old,” he said, adding that his father’s mindset was: “I’m going to get out of this hospital. I’m going to get back home. I’m going to be OK.”
A few years following the accident, Clabby was able to work again, which he did until he was 80. He loves to work, especially in the food industry.
He and Donna founded Clabby’s Catering, and served “famous” fried chicken from Hickey’s Restaurant, which had been owned by Donna’s parents, Donald and Hazel Hickey.
He wasn’t doing much of the cooking, but was “making the plans” about what to cook, how to cook it, and where to buy food and how much to order.
Now finally retired, he continues to spend lots of time with his family, including his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and loves to watch his favorite sports teams on television.
“I don’t miss the Cubs. I don’t miss Iowa football, Iowa basketball and golf. I do go outside, weather permitting,” he said.
He recently had his gallbladder removed, and has undergone open heart surgery, and total knee and hip replacements.
But you won’t hear him complaining. He’s still as jovial as ever and credits his family for his longevity and zest for life.
“I like living,” he said.