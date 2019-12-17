WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man has been honored for saving three young children from a burning house.
Steppin Feild received the Waterloo Fire Rescue civilian commendation Monday for his actions during a Nov. 6 fire that heavily damaged a duplex and left him homeless.
"On behalf of the city of Waterloo and Waterloo Fire Rescue in particular, we'd like to commend you for your actions that afternoon," said Fire Chief Pat Treloar. "The selfless action that you demonstrated removing three young children from a life-threatening situation is truly commendable."
Feild was at his Allen Street duplex on Nov. 6 when he smelled smoke and heard fire alarms and children crying in the upstairs apartment. He ran upstairs, where smoke was billowing from the apartment, and talked one of the children through unlocking the door.
"Mr. Feild took the two smallest children in his arms and carried them downstairs while the older child followed behind him to safety outside," Treloar said.
