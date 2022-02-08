Waterloo man killed in Bremer County crash

TRIPOLI --- A Waterloo man has died when his van and a semi collided in Bremer County on Tuesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as 43-year-old Chad Workman.

The semi driver, 33-year-old Jose Agular Soto of New Hampton, was also injured, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

According to the accident report, both vehicles were headed south on Highway 63 around 8:45 a.m. when the semi began to slow for other traffic crossing the highway near 190th Street. Workman was driving a Dodge Caravan that ran into the back of the semi, the report states.

Agular was taken to UnityPoint Allen Hospital in Waterloo for treatment.

The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, Tripoli Ambulance and Fire, Iowa Motor Vehicle Enforcement and Iowa Department of Natural Resources assisted state troopers at the scene.

