Waterloo man gets prison in shooting death

Franco's family members were in the courtroom for the ruling and said they appreciated the work of the Waterloo Police Department and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa in investigating the case.

"I just want to thank you guys for bringing peace to us," his older brother Ricardo Franco said.

Relatives said they can't forgive Quinto for what he did.

"We will leave it in God's hands," one sister said.

Following the shooting, Quinto told police he had just met Franco at a bar that night, and they went to a house where he was staying to smoke meth and drink beer. He said Franco asked to see Quinto's revolver, and then placed the empty weapon to his head and pulled the trigger.

Quinto told police he took back the gun and loaded it but later emptied it and returned it to Franco when Franco asked for it again. He said he then looked away for a second and heard a gunshot and saw Franco collapse on a couch.

Quinto then hid the gun, went blocks to a friends house and eventually called 911.

During a Thursday hearing, Quinto's attorney said Franco accidentally shot himself while playing with the weapon.