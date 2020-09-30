Waterloo man gets prison for gun, meth

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man was sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison after prosecutors say he was found with an unlicensed gun and methamphetamine after a traffic stop last year.

Corvelous Devontae Caston, 30, pleaded guilty March 4 to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, as well as possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Caston had previously been convicted of a felony drug offense.

He was sentenced to 46 months in prison Monday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, according to officials.

Prosecutors say Caston was in the back seat of a car stopped by police Sept. 11, 2019, and fled from the vehicle when officers approached.

He was eventually caught, and when police searched him they reportedly found a loaded firearm with no serial number as well as a mason jar filled with an unknown number of pills that contained methamphetamine, prosecutors said.

