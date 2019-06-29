WATERLOO --- A Waterloo man was injured in an ATV accident on a city street Friday.
Rick McCahen, no age available, of 1755 Huntington Road, was riding in the 1700 block on Huntington Road when the ATV flipped near his driveway, police said.
McCahen was still under the vehicle when the Waterloo Fire Rescue officials arrived.
Waterloo Police arrived McCahen was already on a stretcher. He was taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo before being flown to University Hospitals in Iowa City. He reportedly suffered a head injury.
