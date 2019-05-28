INDEPENDENCE – A Waterloo man escaped injury after his car became stranded on a flooded road outside of Independence over the weekend.
According to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Eric Fishel was traveling in the Three Elms County Park area around 5 p.m. Saturday and had just made it through a flooded area when his Ford 500 became overwhelmed by a second, deeper flooded area.
As water filled the passenger compartment, Fishel climbed out of the car and reached safety, according to the sheriff’s office.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Buchanan County Conservation and Independence Fire Department were called to the scene.
