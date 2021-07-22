Waterloo man dies in Linn County crash

ALBURNETT — A Waterloo man was killed in a two-vehicle accident Monday morning north of Alburnett.

Larry Hullermann, 62, died in a collision at Alburnett and Central City roads, according to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene at 8:39 a.m. assisted by Linn County Sheriff Rescue, Alburnett Fire, Central City Fire, Lifeguard and Center Point Ambulance.

The sheriff’s office said Eric Caryl, 42, of Coggen was southbound on Alburnett Road when he allegedly failed to stop at the intersection’s stop sign. He struck a vehicle eastbound on Central City road driven by Hullermann, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A picture of the accident posted on the sheriff's office Twitter account Monday showed emergency responders working around two vehicles overturned off the roadway.

Caryl was transported by Center Point Ambulance to Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

