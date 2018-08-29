Subscribe for 33¢ / day

DUBUQUE --- Authorities continue to investigate a Monday night motorcycle crash that killed a Waterloo man.

Dane King, 57, was riding eastbound on Highway 20 near Lone Pine Road in Dubuque County around 8 p.m. Monday when he was struck from behind by a passenger car driven by a 17-year-old Peosta resident, according to the Dubuque sheriff’s office.

The impact threw King from his motorcycle, and he was taken to Mercy Hospital in Dubuque where he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 17 year old wasn't seriously injured.

