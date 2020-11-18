Waterloo man charged with stealing car, leaving dog in freezing vehicle

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man was charged with stealing a vehicle with a woman’s dog inside, then abandoning the vehicle and with the dog inside a cage in freezing temperatures with no food or water.
Casey James Fain, 39, of 554 Eastgate Drive, was arrested Wednesday at 106 Century Avenue and charged with felony second-degree theft, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia and animal neglect causing injury, both simple misdemeanors.
Fain remained in the Black Hawk County Jail on a probation violation charge, which does not allow for bonding out.
Waterloo Police were called to 705 West Seventh St. just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday for a stolen motor vehicle.
The victim told police Fain took her vehicle keys off a counter and left in her vehicle, which also contained her dog, at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.
Support Local Journalism
Just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, an officer was checking 106 Century Avenue on a lead for the vehicle and located it parked behind the residence.
The dog was located alive inside the vehicle in a cage, with no food or water inside the cage, according to police. Outside temperatures were approximately 32 degrees at the time, according to police.
Police did not know the condition of the dog.
Fain was located inside 106 Century Ave., arrested and transported to the jail on the theft and animal neglect charges. At the jail a used syringe was found in his pants pocket, according to police.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Amie Rivers
Cedar Falls, Waverly Reporter
I'm a Muscatine native, University of Northern Iowa grad and three-time Iowa APME award winner while at The Courier. Covering all the beats, particularly coronavirus and politics.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.