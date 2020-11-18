 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waterloo man charged with stealing car, leaving dog in freezing vehicle
0 comments
top story

Waterloo man charged with stealing car, leaving dog in freezing vehicle

{{featured_button_text}}
Casey James Fain
Casey James Fain

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man was charged with stealing a vehicle with a woman’s dog inside, then abandoning the vehicle and with the dog inside a cage in freezing temperatures with no food or water.

Casey James Fain, 39, of 554 Eastgate Drive, was arrested Wednesday at 106 Century Avenue and charged with felony second-degree theft, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia and animal neglect causing injury, both simple misdemeanors.

Fain remained in the Black Hawk County Jail on a probation violation charge, which does not allow for bonding out.

Waterloo Police were called to 705 West Seventh St. just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday for a stolen motor vehicle.

The victim told police Fain took her vehicle keys off a counter and left in her vehicle, which also contained her dog, at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, an officer was checking 106 Century Avenue on a lead for the vehicle and located it parked behind the residence.

The dog was located alive inside the vehicle in a cage, with no food or water inside the cage, according to police. Outside temperatures were approximately 32 degrees at the time, according to police.

Police did not know the condition of the dog.

Fain was located inside 106 Century Ave., arrested and transported to the jail on the theft and animal neglect charges. At the jail a used syringe was found in his pants pocket, according to police.

Mugshot Gallery for November 2020

+11 
+11 
Lasondra Annette Johnson
+11 
+11 
Jakob Lyle Kamp
+11 
+11 
Jesse Duane Blade
+11 
+11 
Lucas Raymond Thompson
+11 
+11 
Joshua William Moore
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sheriff Tony Thompson on the Guardian approach to law enforcement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News