Waterloo man charged with stealing car, leaving dog in freezing vehicle

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man was charged with stealing a vehicle with a woman’s dog inside, then abandoning the vehicle and with the dog inside a cage in freezing temperatures with no food or water.

Casey James Fain, 39, of 554 Eastgate Drive, was arrested Wednesday at 106 Century Avenue and charged with felony second-degree theft, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia and animal neglect causing injury, both simple misdemeanors.

Fain remained in the Black Hawk County Jail on a probation violation charge, which does not allow for bonding out.

Waterloo Police were called to 705 West Seventh St. just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday for a stolen motor vehicle.

The victim told police Fain took her vehicle keys off a counter and left in her vehicle, which also contained her dog, at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.

Just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, an officer was checking 106 Century Avenue on a lead for the vehicle and located it parked behind the residence.

The dog was located alive inside the vehicle in a cage, with no food or water inside the cage, according to police. Outside temperatures were approximately 32 degrees at the time, according to police.