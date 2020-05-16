Waterloo man charged in armed robbery

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man was arrested Friday after police say he robbed another man at a grill-out at gunpoint.
Stephen Devon Phillips, 27, of 207 West Fifth St., #307, was arrested Friday at 111 Linwood Ave. and charged with felony first-degree robbery.
Waterloo Police were called to 111 Linwood Ave. around 8:45 p.m. Friday about an armed robbery.
Leon Young-Fisher and several witnesses told police they were having a grill-out when Phillips arrived, pointed a handgun at Young-Fisher and demanded his money, according to a police report.
Phillips then took Young-Fisher's cell phone, apartment keys and cards, including an EBT card, and fled in a vehicle, according to police.
Phillips was later arrested early Saturday morning and booked into the Black Hawk County Jail, where he remains on a $204,000 bond.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.