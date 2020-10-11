Waterloo man arrested on weapons, drug violations

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man was arrested after the Violent Crime Apprehension Team executed a search warrant at his home Friday.

Malik Deshion Edwards, 24, was detained as he left his residence at 1256 W. Mullan Ave.

During the weapons investigation at his residents, Waterloo officers found two semi-auto handguns, marijuana and evidence of drug distribution. He was charged with two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver while in possession of a firearm.

Edwards is prohibited from possessing firearms due to multiple previous felony convictions, including a willful injury felony conviction stemming from an Aug. 8, 2019, shooting.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police allege Edwards pistol whipped and then shot Curtis Lloyd, 32, at the Emerson School Apartments on West Second Street on Aug. 9, 2019.

Details of the incident weren’t available, but court records indicate that Edwards was seen striking Lloyd, who then entered the building. Lloyd then exited the building carrying a rifle and was shot in the abdomen. He was treated at a local hospital.

Private club shooting

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.