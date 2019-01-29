Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO -- An arrest has been made in the unsolved killing of a Grundy Center man in 2017.

Armando Adame III, 28, of Waterloo, was arrested at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility on Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Michael Bruce Johns, 28, in 2017, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Johns was reported missing Oct. 26, 2017, and the Grundy Center Police Department and Grundy County Sheriff's Office quickly suspected foul play in his disappearance.

Johns' body was discovered near 290th Street and Shadow Avenue in rural Floyd County about 10 miles south of Charles City on Dec. 1, 2017. His death was ruled a homicide and the cause of death was a shotgun wound to the head, according to the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner.

Adame was already serving a 25-year prison sentence after pleading guilty Oct. 24, 2018, for possessing a firearm as a felon, possessing ammunition as a felon and possession of an unregistered destructive device. He was first taken into custody just days after Johns' body was found.

The case was a joint investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, the Waterloo Police Department, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner, the Floyd County Attorney’s Office, the Grundy County Attorney’s Office, and the Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office.

